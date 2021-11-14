Advertisement

Court hearing Monday for Webster County man accused of killing wife with hammer, stuffing her body in freezer in 2015

Larry Dinwiddie/Webster County Jail
Larry Dinwiddie/Webster County Jail (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man accused of stuffing his wife’s body in a freezer at a storage facility six years ago in Webster County will be back in front of a judge Monday for a pre-trial conference.

Larry Dinwiddie is charged with second-degree murder, abandoning a corpse and armed criminal action in the death of his wife Cynthia Dinwiddie.

Investigators say they found the body of Dinwiddie’s wife Cynthia in November 2019, locked in a freezer in an abandoned storage unit in Marshfield. The freezer was locked and running, and detectives say the body had been stuffed in there since 2015.

Deputies arrested Dinwiddie after a sting operation. Officers say they tricked Dinwiddie to return to the storage unit by asking him to fix the freezer that was not working. When Dinwiddie showed up with friends, officers then arrested him at the storage unit.

Detectives say this was a case of domestic abuse. Dinwiddie is accused killing Cynthia with a hammer after an argument inside the home. Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says there was never a missing persons case filed for Cynthia.

Dinwiddie is being held on a $1 million bond. His trial is set to begin this November. If convicted, Dinwiddie faces life in prison.

