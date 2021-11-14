Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in car blast at hospital in Liverpool, England

Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on...
Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday morning. Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident, but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Counter-terrorism police in Britain were investigating an explosion at a hospital Sunday in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another.

Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident, but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution.

“So far we understand, the car involved was a taxi, which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred,” Merseyside Police said in a statement. “Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.”

One person died and a man was being treated for non life-threatening injuries. Police said they were “keeping an open mind” about what caused the explosion.

The Liverpool Women’s Hospital said it immediately restricted visiting access until further notice and diverted patients to other hospitals “where possible.”

Fire services said they extinguished the car fire rapidly, and a person had left the car before the fire “developed to the extent that it did.”

