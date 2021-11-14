Advertisement

Family says Black girl, 10, who died by suicide was bullied

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah school district says Friday it will open an independent investigation into alleged bullying of a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide.

The family of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor says she was harassed by fellow students for being Black and having autism. They accuse the district of not doing enough to protect their daughter after they reported the bullying to the school.

The outside probe marks an escalation of action after the Davis School District said earlier this week it was doing its own investigation and that it had responded appropriately.

The district was recently reprimanded by the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to address widespread racial discrimination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri to let nursing homes close due to vaccine mandate
Officer-involved shooting near Battlefield Mall
Shot park ranger identified from exchange of gunfire in south Springfield involving suspect, two officers
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash near Springfield
Officer-involved shooting near Battlefield Mall
Springfield officers involved in fatal shooting placed on administrative leave; police identify man killed
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending...
Queen Elizabeth sprains back, misses war memorial service
FILE - Co-defendants, from left, John Artis and Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, right, arrive at...
John Artis, co-defendant of ‘Hurricane’ Carter, dies at 75
The 10-year-old girl's family accuses the school district of not doing enough to protect their...
After 10-year-old's suicide, family alleges bullying, says school ignored complaints
Many older and heavier-set men are opting out of the job over concerns about their risk of...
Struggle to hire Santa actors due to COVID-related issues, staffing agency says