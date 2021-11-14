FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm temperatures return

Happy Sunday, everybody! A cloudy start to our Sunday. A cold front pushed through this morning bringing light scattered showers and cloud cover. The clouds will clear and make way for sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the 50s today.

60s and 70s to start the week (ky3)

High pressure and a warm front will dominate the region to start the week. High temperatures will top out in the 60s on Monday and 70s on Tuesday. Get outdoors and enjoy the warmth!

Gusty northwest winds possible today. Calmer winds for the evening before the winds pick back up for the start of the week, gusting up to 40 mph on Monday.

Strong gusts Sunday and Monday (ky3)

A strong cold front will move through Wednesday dropping temperatures quickly and bringing our next chance for rain.

Strong cold front arrives Wednesday (ky3)

Rain chances return to the forecast on Wednesday. Rain chances look to be best Wednesday afternoon and evening.