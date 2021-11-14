Advertisement

More than half of Missouri residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than half of Missouri residents eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine are now fully vaccinated.

The state reports a 50.3% fully-vaccinated rate and 56.6% partially-vaccinated rate as of Sunday, according to information from Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Other vaccination trends of significance in Missouri:

  • Total doses administered: 6,842,950
  • First and second shots administered: 6,348,671
  • Booster shots administered: 493,919
  • Largest completion rate among age groups: 75-84 years old (83.9%)

Missouri has administered roughly 20,000 doses per day since the start of November, including 134,000 over the past week.

Locally, vaccinations in Greene County are trending similar to the state. Health leaders report a 52.53% vaccination rate as of Sunday.

Health leaders say vaccinations are the best defense against COVID-19. With the holiday season nearing, the Springfield Greene-County Health Department will host several upcoming winter vaccine events.

