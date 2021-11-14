More than half of Missouri residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than half of Missouri residents eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine are now fully vaccinated.

The state reports a 50.3% fully-vaccinated rate and 56.6% partially-vaccinated rate as of Sunday, according to information from Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Other vaccination trends of significance in Missouri:

Total doses administered: 6,842,950

First and second shots administered: 6,348,671

Booster shots administered: 493,919

Largest completion rate among age groups: 75-84 years old (83.9%)

Missouri has administered roughly 20,000 doses per day since the start of November, including 134,000 over the past week.

Locally, vaccinations in Greene County are trending similar to the state. Health leaders report a 52.53% vaccination rate as of Sunday.

Health leaders say vaccinations are the best defense against COVID-19. With the holiday season nearing, the Springfield Greene-County Health Department will host several upcoming winter vaccine events.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.