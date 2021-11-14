Mosley carries Missouri State past Alabama State, 78-60

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Isiaih Mosley had a career-high 31 points as Missouri State topped Alabama State 78-60 on Saturday night.

Ja’Monta Black had 16 points for Missouri State (1-1). Gaige Prim added 11 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Donovan Clay had eight rebounds.

Gerald Liddell had 14 points for the Hornets (0-3). Kenny Strawbridge added 12 points. Jordan O’Neal had 11 points.

