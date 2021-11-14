Advertisement

Police find dead baby in trash can in Lee’s Summit, Mo. after 911 call

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have found a dead baby in a trash can outside a suburban Kansas City apartment.

The Kansas City Star reports that the discovery was made Tuesday after a man called police and said he found the body in a closet and was so rattled he threw the remains in the trash.

Police Sgt. Chris Depue said Friday that no charges have been filed and that the case is currently classified as a death investigation.

