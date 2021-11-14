Advertisement

Python hitches nearly 100-mile ride in sailboat’s shower

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife...
Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.(Source: Marco Island Police Department via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 7-foot python snuck onto a sailboat in the Florida Keys and hitched a ride, staying onboard until the boat completed its nearly 100-mile voyage.

The crew found the big snake in the boat’s shower after the vessel docked Friday in Marco Island in southwest Florida after the trip from Indian Key.

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.

Police posted photos of a smiling uniformed officer with the python coiled around his arm.

Invasive pythons are believed to have descended from pets freed from captivity in recent decades. They are now ravaging native species of birds and mammals around South Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has died and a parks department officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire...
Suspect killed, officer shot in exchange of gunfire near Battlefield and Glenstone in south Springfield
Officer-involved shooting near Battlefield Mall
Springfield officers involved in fatal shooting placed on administrative leave; police identify man killed
Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.
CLOSED CENTER: Amazon shares update on its closed fulfillment center in Republic, Mo.
Ahmeel Fowler, 26, is in the Greene County Jail.
Police arrest man in Springfield wanted for questioning in deaths of mother, infant in the Chicago area
Missouri to let nursing homes close due to vaccine mandate

Latest News

Arkansas' Cam Little (29) celebrates his overtime field goal against LSU during an NCAA college...
Defense propels opportunistic Arkansas past LSU in OT
Mosley carries Missouri State past Alabama State, 78-60
Supply chain shortages are causing multiple issues for businesses including delayed shipments...
Springfield toy and gaming stores gear up for holiday shopping amid supply shortage
Springfield toy and gaming stores gear up for holiday shopping amid supply shortage