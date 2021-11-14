Registration still open for Springfield’s 27th annual Turkey Trot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If you’re looking for a way to burn calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, there is still time to sign up for the 27th annual Turkey Trot.

Thousands of people participate in the race every year, but runners will choose their own course this year instead of taking on the streets downtown.

“Instead of showing up on Thanksgiving morning, regardless of the weather, you have all Thanksgiving weekend to complete your Turkey Trot. Just pick a 5K route anywhere you want to do it. You don’t have to do it in Springfield, you could go to Alaska and do it,” said Park Board Public Information Administrator Jenny Fillmer Edwards.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board hosts the annual race. Park Board officials decided to make the race virtual in July when the Delta variant was spreading throughout the Ozarks to keep everyone safe.

“It could bring up to 9,000 people and we’ve had that many in the past,” said Filmer Edwards. “That’s a big group that we wanted to be really careful with. We thought it was safer this year to go ahead and have that as a remote option.”

The race benefits the Park Board youth scholarship fund and Developmental Center of the Ozarks. For more information on how to register, CLICK HERE.

