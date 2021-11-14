Advertisement

Springfield-Branson National Airport launching new flights to Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Branson National Airport will officially launch new flights and nonstop service to two destinations this upcoming week.

Starting Friday, Nov. 19, travelers can fly out of the airport to Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida through Allegiant Airlines.

With the new routes, the airport will offer non-stop service to 15 destinations, including nine through Allegiant Airlines. Those destinations include:

  • Los Angeles (LAX)
  • Destin/Ft. Walton Beach (VPS)
  • Las Vegas (LAS)
  • Tampa/St. Petersburg (PIE)
  • Phoenix/Mesa (IWA)
  • Punta Gorda/Ft. Myers (PGD)
  • Austin (AUS)
  • Orlando Sanford (SFB)
  • Houston (HOU)

“The addition of the new Allegiant routes should help the Springfield airport endure the pandemic economy as customers slowly return to flying,” said the Springfield-Branson National Airport in a news release.

The new service to Austin and Punta Gorda will be year-round, flying twice a week. Flight days, times and fares are available at www.allegiant.com.

