Springfield toy and gaming stores gear up for holiday shopping amid supply shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Supply chain shortages are causing multiple issues for businesses as the holiday shopping season nears, including delayed shipments and lower than normal quantities.

Toy and gaming stores around Springfield say they are being proactive and are buying more than usual right now to prepare for the holiday shoppers.

“We have over-ordered and prepared ourselves for anything like this that might happen,” said Wes Combs with the HobbyTown toy store in Springfield. “Our shelves are overstocked, and I think we have more than enough for this year and are prepared.”

The manager of Metagames in Springfield shared how it’s been mitigating through the issues and being proactive as well.

“We normally have a quick turnaround for ordering now, and now we have to plan on things not getting here quite as fast,” said Carl Morgan, Metagames manager. “We are having to order items that usually take 1-3 days to ship, sometimes even a month out.”

Morgan says they are also buying more than usual to stock up for the shopping surge and navigate through tough shipping delays.

“Items are coming in much later than we are used to,” said Morgan.

The pandemic brought back a surge in certain items. HobbyTown leaders say they already were stocking up on certain items that were in demand.

“Ever since the pandemic, there was a surge in certain items and people started finding their love for puzzles and rediscovered things they liked to do at home,” said Combs. “We started selling more telescopes and puzzles and family board games.”

One thing shoppers should keep in mind is that it’s better to buy earlier than later, just in case.

“Specific items can be sold out and are all across the board hard to find. We have had issues with some items,” said Morgan. “It’s better to buy now than later.”

