U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in Springfield on way to Washington D.C.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re six weeks away from Christmas Day. Many families rang in the holiday season Saturday evening by visiting the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Springfield.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree made a stop Saturday at the Bass Pro Shops National Headquarters in Springfield. The 84′ tall White Fir is making its way from the Six Rivers National Forest in California to Washington, D.C.

Guests will had the opportunity to sign a banner of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, see live reindeer, take family photos in Santa’s sleigh and enjoy Christmas festivities.

The tree is making 25 stops across America before it heads to the West Lawn of U.S. Capitol Building. People in Fayetteville, Arkansas also had a chance to see the tree this afternoon before its stop in Springfield.

Here’s a closer look at the tree’s stop in Springfield:

