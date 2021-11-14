Advertisement

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in Springfield on way to Washington D.C.

Many families rang in the holiday season Saturday evening by visiting the U.S. Capitol...
Many families rang in the holiday season Saturday evening by visiting the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Springfield.(U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree/Facebook)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re six weeks away from Christmas Day. Many families rang in the holiday season Saturday evening by visiting the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Springfield.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree made a stop Saturday at the Bass Pro Shops National Headquarters in Springfield. The 84′ tall White Fir is making its way from the Six Rivers National Forest in California to Washington, D.C.

Guests will had the opportunity to sign a banner of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, see live reindeer, take family photos in Santa’s sleigh and enjoy Christmas festivities.

The tree is making 25 stops across America before it heads to the West Lawn of U.S. Capitol Building. People in Fayetteville, Arkansas also had a chance to see the tree this afternoon before its stop in Springfield.

Here’s a closer look at the tree’s stop in Springfield:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has died and a parks department officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire...
Suspect killed, officer shot in exchange of gunfire near Battlefield and Glenstone in south Springfield
Officer-involved shooting near Battlefield Mall
Springfield officers involved in fatal shooting placed on administrative leave; police identify man killed
Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.
CLOSED CENTER: Amazon shares update on its closed fulfillment center in Republic, Mo.
Ahmeel Fowler, 26, is in the Greene County Jail.
Police arrest man in Springfield wanted for questioning in deaths of mother, infant in the Chicago area
Despite a morning cold front, afternoon temperatures will be a little warmer compared to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not as cold tonight, a little warmer Sunday

Latest News

Supply chain shortages are causing multiple issues for businesses including delayed shipments...
Springfield toy and gaming stores gear up for holiday shopping amid supply shortage
Springfield toy and gaming stores gear up for holiday shopping amid supply shortage
Gainesville, Mo. community comes together in memory of 9-year-old boy who battled cancer
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 600 new cases
Gainesville, Mo. community comes together in memory of 9-year-old boy who battled cancer
Gainesville, Mo. community comes together in memory of 9-year-old boy who battled cancer