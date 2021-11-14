Advertisement

Vanover, No. 16 Arkansas use big run to beat Gardner-Webb

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) shoots over Gardner-Webb defenders D'Maurian Williams (4) and...
Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) shoots over Gardner-Webb defenders D'Maurian Williams (4) and Kareem Reid (14) during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Connor Vanover scored 19 points and helped lead a big run that ended the first half to send No. 16 Arkansas over Gardner-Webb 86-69 on Saturday.

Vanover had eight points during a 27-5 burst. The Razorbacks (2-0) turned a six-point deficit into a 16-point halftime lead.

JD Notae had nine of his 18 points during the run. Vanover also had seven points while playing just 17 minutes.

Vanover, a 7-foot-3 center, was a starter for most of last year, but didn’t play in Arkansas’ final three games as the Razorbacks made the Elite Eight. He also didn’t play in Arkansas’ season opener against Mercer.

Coach Eric Musselman wanted to give him another chance and said after the game that Vanover has re-earned his spot in the rotation.

“He practiced hard every day. He had great body language the night he didn’t play. He’s in the rotation now,” Musselman said. “There’s going to be some nights defensively where we’ve got to figure stuff out. We’re going to keep working with Connor because I feel like we’re going to need him this year.”

Arkansas shot 13 of 27 from 3-point range. Devo Davis added 10 points and six assists for the Razorbacks.

Julian Soumaoro scored 20 points and Lance Terry and Kareem Reid each had 16 for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-2).

BIG PICTURE

Gardner-Webb was picked to finish in the middle of the Big South Conference. The Runnin’ Bulldogs will play teams more of their caliber following one more game against a college basketball powerhouse.

Musselman is developing his rotation with six newcomers, all transfers, among the 11 regulars in the lineup. He said after the game it’s coming into focus. The Razorbacks’ first game against a power-conference opponent is Nov. 22 vs. Kansas State.

UP NEXT

Gardner-Webb visits No. 9 Duke on Tuesday night.

Arkansas hosts Northern Iowa on Wednesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has died and a parks department officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire...
Suspect killed, officer shot in exchange of gunfire near Battlefield and Glenstone in south Springfield
Officer-involved shooting near Battlefield Mall
Springfield officers involved in fatal shooting placed on administrative leave; police identify man killed
Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.
CLOSED CENTER: Amazon shares update on its closed fulfillment center in Republic, Mo.
Ahmeel Fowler, 26, is in the Greene County Jail.
Police arrest man in Springfield wanted for questioning in deaths of mother, infant in the Chicago area
Despite a morning cold front, afternoon temperatures will be a little warmer compared to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not as cold tonight, a little warmer Sunday

Latest News

South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann, left, pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Missouri...
Missouri rides Badie to 31-28 victory over South Carolina
Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) shoots over Gardner-Webb defenders D'Maurian Williams (4) and...
Vanover, No. 16 Arkansas use big run to beat Gardner-Webb
No. 16 Missouri State football picked up its third consecutive win by taking down No. 20...
Late touchdown lifts No. 16 Missouri State to 34-27 win over No. 20 UNI
Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: See scores, highlights from district championship games