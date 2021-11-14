Advertisement

Whataburger opens first Missouri restaurant Monday, several more planned in KC area

Whataburger Logo
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KY3) - The wait is over for Whataburger fans in the Show-Me State. The Texas-based fast food chain will open its first Missouri restaurant Monday.

Whataburger’s first Missouri restaurant will open doors at 11 a.m. at 1450 N.E. Douglas St. in Lee’s Summit.

Another restaurant in the Kansas City area will open two weeks later on Nov. 29 at 18902 E. U.S. 40 Highway in Independence.

Whataburger said in a recent announcement it is planning for expansion within the next year, with locations and projected timelines including:

  • 8420 W 135th St, Overland Park, Kan. – late 2021/early 2022
  • 905 Hwy 7, Blue Springs, Mo. – early 2022
  • 1921 W Foxwood Dr, Raymore, Mo. – summer 2022
  • 95th & Metcalf, Overland Park, Kan. – summer 2022

The restaurants are coming after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his love for Whataburger and its ketchup well known three years ago, tweeting about his hopes for a restaurant in the Kansas City area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri to let nursing homes close due to vaccine mandate
Officer-involved shooting near Battlefield Mall
Shot park ranger identified from exchange of gunfire in south Springfield involving suspect, two officers
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash near Springfield
Police find dead baby in trash can in Lee’s Summit, Mo. after 911 call
Officer-involved shooting near Battlefield Mall
Springfield officers involved in fatal shooting placed on administrative leave; police identify man killed

Latest News

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
More than half of Missouri residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
20-year-old man charged with killing his mother in Liberty, Mo.
60s and 70s to start the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm temperatures return
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm temps return!