Whataburger opens first Missouri restaurant Monday, several more planned in KC area

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KY3) - The wait is over for Whataburger fans in the Show-Me State. The Texas-based fast food chain will open its first Missouri restaurant Monday.

Whataburger’s first Missouri restaurant will open doors at 11 a.m. at 1450 N.E. Douglas St. in Lee’s Summit.

Another restaurant in the Kansas City area will open two weeks later on Nov. 29 at 18902 E. U.S. 40 Highway in Independence.

Whataburger said in a recent announcement it is planning for expansion within the next year, with locations and projected timelines including:

8420 W 135th St, Overland Park, Kan. – late 2021/early 2022

905 Hwy 7, Blue Springs, Mo. – early 2022

1921 W Foxwood Dr, Raymore, Mo. – summer 2022

95th & Metcalf, Overland Park, Kan. – summer 2022

The restaurants are coming after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his love for Whataburger and its ketchup well known three years ago, tweeting about his hopes for a restaurant in the Kansas City area.

I just want a store in Kansas City! https://t.co/1kjZHw5KRv — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 16, 2018

