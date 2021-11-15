Attorneys for James Phelps will ask new judge for bond hearing in the kidnapping case of Cassidy Rainwater

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Attorneys for James Phelps, wanted in the kidnapping of Cassidy Rainwater, will ask a judge to issue a bond.

Phelps will appear in court Friday, November 19. A new Judge John C. Porter will preside over the case in Dallas County.

Phelps and accomplice Timothy Norton each face kidnapping charges in the Rainwater case. Authorities reported the woman missing in late July. KY3 News first broke the news of the kidnapping case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

According to detectives, Rainwater had been staying with Phelps. Investigators say Phelps claims she had left in the middle of the night at the end of July and he had not seen her since then. Investigators say has not been seen since her disappearance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.