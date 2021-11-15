Court hearing planned Monday for man charged in Texas County stabbing death

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A counsel status hearing is scheduled Monday for Adam Reams, who faces first-degree murder charges after a stabbing death this summer in Texas County.

Reams, 38, is charged in the death of Billy Hayes Jr., a 30-year-old man found stabbed to death outside of a home in Houston, Missouri. Prosecutors have filed charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse against Reams, per Missouri court records.

The hearing will determine whether or not Reams has hired an attorney. If not, the court will determine if he qualifies for a public defender.

Investigators say Hayes was found with multiple stab wounds just after midnight on June 2 at a home in the 300 block of Broadway.

Three people, including Reams, were initially sent to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Court documents indicate police found a knife belonging to Reams, which is believed to be the murder weapon.

According to court documents, an officer said Reams was bleeding near the scene and had a large laceration to his right hand. The officer stated he did not believe Reams sustained the laceration from a domestic violence incident.

Per court documents, Reams had his right hand bandaged and said it was cut earlier in the morning when he was attempting to run away from two officers. Reams’ wife told investigators the men had been drinking together the night before Hayes’ death, but Reams told officers he hadn’t seen Hayes for awhile.

According to court documents, two officers reported that Reams had a large amount of blood on his hands, arms, and torso. The laceration to Reams hand was photographed and appeared to be extremely deep and consistent with an injury suffered from a knife wound.

Reams has a history of domestic violence and criminal charges dating back to 2010, including some in Illinois, according to court records. He is being held without bond at the Texas County Jail.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.