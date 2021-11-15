Advertisement

Court hearing planned Monday for man charged in Texas County stabbing death

Adam Reams.
Adam Reams.(Texas County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A counsel status hearing is scheduled Monday for Adam Reams, who faces first-degree murder charges after a stabbing death this summer in Texas County.

Reams, 38, is charged in the death of Billy Hayes Jr., a 30-year-old man found stabbed to death outside of a home in Houston, Missouri. Prosecutors have filed charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse against Reams, per Missouri court records.

The hearing will determine whether or not Reams has hired an attorney. If not, the court will determine if he qualifies for a public defender.

Investigators say Hayes was found with multiple stab wounds just after midnight on June 2 at a home in the 300 block of Broadway.

Three people, including Reams, were initially sent to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Court documents indicate police found a knife belonging to Reams, which is believed to be the murder weapon.

According to court documents, an officer said Reams was bleeding near the scene and had a large laceration to his right hand. The officer stated he did not believe Reams sustained the laceration from a domestic violence incident.

Per court documents, Reams had his right hand bandaged and said it was cut earlier in the morning when he was attempting to run away from two officers. Reams’ wife told investigators the men had been drinking together the night before Hayes’ death, but Reams told officers he hadn’t seen Hayes for awhile.

According to court documents, two officers reported that Reams had a large amount of blood on his hands, arms, and torso. The laceration to Reams hand was photographed and appeared to be extremely deep and consistent with an injury suffered from a knife wound.

Reams has a history of domestic violence and criminal charges dating back to 2010, including some in Illinois, according to court records. He is being held without bond at the Texas County Jail.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting near Battlefield Mall
Shot park ranger identified from exchange of gunfire in south Springfield involving suspect, two officers
Missouri to let nursing homes close due to vaccine mandate
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash near Springfield
Whataburger opens new Missouri restaurant Monday, several more planned in KC area
Police find dead baby in trash can in Lee’s Summit, Mo. after 911 call

Latest News

One killed, five hurt from overnight shooting in Columbia, Mo.; officer fatally shoots gunman
Springfield-Branson National Airport launching new flights to Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida
High temperatures for Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big Warm Up
Larry Dinwiddie/Webster County Jail
Court hearing Monday for Webster County man accused of killing wife with hammer, stuffing her body in freezer in 2015