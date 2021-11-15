Advertisement

Crash kills 2 drivers in West Plains, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police in West Plains are investigating a crash killing two drivers on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash on U.S. 63 north of Lanton Road around 6 a.m.

Investigators say they found one driver, a 24-year-old man, dead at the scene. The second driver, a 53-year-old woman, later died at a hospital from her injuries. Police have not identified either driver.

Police ask anyone with information or who witnessed the crash to contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

