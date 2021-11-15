Advertisement

Driver slams into a gas pump at a convenience store in north Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver slammed into a gas pump at a convenience store in north Springfield on Monday.

The fiery crash happened at the Express Mart near North Glenstone and I-44 around 7:30 a.m.

The driver jumped the curb, hitting the gas pump. The crash started a fire, damaging another car being fueled nearby. Firefighters say both drivers escaped the fire without serious injuries.

Firefighters called the Department of Natural Resources to investigate any possible fuel spill. Police shut down lanes of traffic on North Glenstone for a short time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger opens new Missouri restaurant Monday, several more planned in KC area
Springfield-Branson National Airport launching new flights to Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida
Officer-involved shooting near Battlefield Mall
Shot park ranger identified from exchange of gunfire in south Springfield involving suspect, two officers
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost...
Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions that sting more than 500
Gainesville, Mo. community comes together in memory of 9-year-old boy who battled cancer
Gainesville, Mo. community comes together in memory of 9-year-old boy who battled cancer

Latest News

Driver slams into a gas pump at a convenience store in north Springfield
Officer-involved shooting near Battlefield Mall
Wounded Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger expected to leave hospital Monday; escorted home by law enforcement
High clouds will thin in the afternoon, with temperatures in the 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A touch of spring weather
A touch of spring weather