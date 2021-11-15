Driver slams into a gas pump at a convenience store in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver slammed into a gas pump at a convenience store in north Springfield on Monday.

The fiery crash happened at the Express Mart near North Glenstone and I-44 around 7:30 a.m.

The driver jumped the curb, hitting the gas pump. The crash started a fire, damaging another car being fueled nearby. Firefighters say both drivers escaped the fire without serious injuries.

Firefighters called the Department of Natural Resources to investigate any possible fuel spill. Police shut down lanes of traffic on North Glenstone for a short time.

