Wounded Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger expected to leave hospital Monday; escorted home by law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors expect to release Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger Robert Bridges from the hospital Monday to recover from injuries he received in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night.

The shootout with a suspect happened near the intersection of South Glenstone and East Battlefield. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board says Ranger Bridges, 52, was providing backup to Springfield Police Department officers when a suspect fired several shots and struck him. Police say Seth Rynio, 21, died during the exchange of gunfire. Police say Rynio was highly intoxicated.

Officials with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board say Bridges’ Kevlar duty vest probably saved his life. He faces a long recovery from other injuries.

“We are incredibly relieved that Ranger Bridges is able to go home today,” said Director of Parks Bob Belote. “We invite our community to show support for our first responders and help lift Ranger Bridges’ spirits as he heads home to continue his recovery. And we thank you for your continued thoughts and prayers for Ranger Bridges and his family, as well as the Springfield police officers involved in this incident.”

Officers will escort Bridges to his home in the Reeds Spring area. The procession begins between noon and 2 p.m. The planned route from Cox South Hospital is west on Primrose Street, south on Campbell Avenue, continuing south on Missouri 13/U.S. 160 into Christian and Stone County, then west on Missouri 76 at Reeds Spring. Law enforcement asks motorists to yield to the procession. Please do not park on the roadway.

Bridges has served as a park ranger for about a year and a half, with 17 years of previous law enforcement experience.

Springfield-Greene County Park Rangers are law enforcement officers, commissioned through the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and dispatched through 911. Park Rangers have jurisdiction in both the city and county, not limited to parks. While on patrol, rangers often provide backup to officers with Springfield Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, area School Resource officers, Springfield-Branson National Airport Police, and other agencies within Greene County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.