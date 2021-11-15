Advertisement

Judge accepts plea deal in death of woman stuffed in freezer in Marshfield, Mo.

Larry Dinwiddie appeared before a judge Monday afternoon in Marshfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man accused of stuffing his wife’s body in a freezer at a storage facility six years ago in Webster County pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Larry Dinwiddie appeared before a judge Monday afternoon in Marshfield. The state dropped a charge of abandoning a corpse as part of the plea. The state asked a judge for a prison sentence of 25 years.

Investigators found the body of Dinwiddie’s wife Cynthia in November 2019, locked in a freezer in an abandoned storage unit in Marshfield. The freezer was locked and running, and detectives say the body had been stuffed in there since 2015.

Deputies arrested Dinwiddie after a sting operation. Officers say they tricked Dinwiddie to return to the storage unit by asking him to fix the freezer that was not working. When Dinwiddie showed up with friends, officers then arrested him at the storage unit.

Detectives say this was a case of domestic abuse. Dinwiddie is accused of killing Cynthia with a hammer after an argument inside the home. Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says there was never a missing person case filed for Cynthia.

A judge set sentencing for January 25.

