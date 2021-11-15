Missouri hunter bags 20-point buck
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An impressive deer came through a Chronic Wasting Disease checkpoint in northern Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Conservation posted on its Facebook page an image of a 20-point buck. David Hargrove bagged the buck. He took it to the Warren County Fairgrounds sampling station.
