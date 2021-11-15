Advertisement

‘Pretty disheartening’: Polk County firefighters react after voters turn down tax levy to fund fire district

Central Polk County Fire Protection District
Central Polk County Fire Protection District(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A tax levy intended to support the Polk County Fire Protection District Tax Levy failed in the Nov. 2 election, leaving the county’s firefighters worried about their budget.

The tax levy failed by a difference of nearly 100 votes. Had it passed, the tax levy would have given the firefighters enough money to buy a new fire engine and replace several trucks up to 30 years old.

The Polk County Fire Protection District would also have hired two new full-time firefighters had the tax levy passed.

Robert Dickson, fire chief of the Polk County Fire Protection District, said he was disappointed the levy did not pass.

“My gut sank when it failed,” said Dickson. “That’s pretty disheartening. We’re not able to fund the full-time personnel for this district.”

Sammy Bowden, the president of the Polk County Fire Protection District, says they’ll run out of money at some point.

“Budget will tap out next year if not the year after that. We will be to the point of $0 at the end of the year,” said Bowden. “Without a doubt.”

Bowden said the department is mainly volunteers. Right now, the department is short-staffed.

“Very few people volunteering just makes it hard on the public to when they’re in need to get somebody there to help them,” said Bowden.

Chief Dickson said the people of Polk County deserve top-notch service, but it can be hard to give when there are few firefighters.

“They deserve it without having people here to be able to provide that service,” said Dickson. “It puts us in a hard spot, and it puts them in a hard spot to win their time of need.”

But Bowden said they are staying positive and will have another vote when they feel ready.

“People of Polk County have told us that they’re not willing to spend any more on tax money right now,” said Bowden. “We get that. We understand that. We’ll do our best with what we got, and when the time comes, if we feel like it’s appropriate, we’ll ask for another tax.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting near Battlefield Mall
Shot park ranger identified from exchange of gunfire in south Springfield involving suspect, two officers
Missouri to let nursing homes close due to vaccine mandate
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash near Springfield
Whataburger opens new Missouri restaurant Monday, several more planned in KC area
Police find dead baby in trash can in Lee’s Summit, Mo. after 911 call

Latest News

One killed, five hurt from overnight shooting in Columbia, Mo.; officer fatally shoots gunman
Adam Reams.
Court hearing planned Monday for man charged in Texas County stabbing death
Springfield-Branson National Airport launching new flights to Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida
High temperatures for Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big Warm Up