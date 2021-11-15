‘Pretty disheartening’: Polk County firefighters react after voters turn down tax levy to fund fire district

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A tax levy intended to support the Polk County Fire Protection District Tax Levy failed in the Nov. 2 election, leaving the county’s firefighters worried about their budget.

The tax levy failed by a difference of nearly 100 votes. Had it passed, the tax levy would have given the firefighters enough money to buy a new fire engine and replace several trucks up to 30 years old.

The Polk County Fire Protection District would also have hired two new full-time firefighters had the tax levy passed.

Robert Dickson, fire chief of the Polk County Fire Protection District, said he was disappointed the levy did not pass.

“My gut sank when it failed,” said Dickson. “That’s pretty disheartening. We’re not able to fund the full-time personnel for this district.”

Sammy Bowden, the president of the Polk County Fire Protection District, says they’ll run out of money at some point.

“Budget will tap out next year if not the year after that. We will be to the point of $0 at the end of the year,” said Bowden. “Without a doubt.”

Bowden said the department is mainly volunteers. Right now, the department is short-staffed.

“Very few people volunteering just makes it hard on the public to when they’re in need to get somebody there to help them,” said Bowden.

Chief Dickson said the people of Polk County deserve top-notch service, but it can be hard to give when there are few firefighters.

“They deserve it without having people here to be able to provide that service,” said Dickson. “It puts us in a hard spot, and it puts them in a hard spot to win their time of need.”

But Bowden said they are staying positive and will have another vote when they feel ready.

“People of Polk County have told us that they’re not willing to spend any more on tax money right now,” said Bowden. “We get that. We understand that. We’ll do our best with what we got, and when the time comes, if we feel like it’s appropriate, we’ll ask for another tax.”

