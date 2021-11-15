Rogersville nursery struggles to find Christmas trees amid nationwide shortage

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - For many years, nurseries and businesses have experienced supply shortages in Christmas trees. But this year, it’s worse than normal due to multiple factors.

Fires and droughts have decimated the supply of Christmas trees in Oregon, which is consistently one of the leading states for producing Christmas trees, according to a Business Insider report. It also takes a significant amount of time for farmers to grow Christmas trees properly, creating the perfect storm ahead of the holiday season.

The shortage is causing every store across the nation to scramble. Kevin Chapman, the owner of Willow Green Acres in Rogersville, doesn’t even know if they will get trees this year.

“Last year, a lot of people decided they wanted a natural live Christmas tree,” said Chapman. “So there was a big run on Christmas trees last year, which has led to a big shortage this year. There’s been fire and drought out in Oregon, and a lot of things that have caused this shortage.”

The shortage is not just in the Ozarks, but its happening all across the United States. Some farmers lost up to 90% of their Christmas tree crop this year due to extreme heat, according to Business Insider.

”It’s affecting the entire nation, and really the entire world,” said Chapman. ”I literally went to Wisconsin cold-calling trying to come up with trees up there and was unsuccessful.”

Chapman has tried everything he can to get trees in for the holiday season and still is unsure if it will even happen.

“I think we will be able to come up with some trees that are coming out of Ontario,” said Chapman. ”They are just nowhere to be found.”

The owner of the nursery even had larger grocery store chains calling him asking for supply.

“I actually had a pretty large, grocery store chain call me looking for Christmas trees. So it’s everywhere. The shortage is everywhere.” said Chapman.

If the trees come in from Canada, Chapman says they would arrive within the next week.

