Salvation Army in Branson extends its deadline for holiday assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army in Branson extended its deadline for its Christmas Assistance Program to serve more in the community.

The deadline lasts through Monday at 5 p.m. Those interested must complete registration in person at the Branson Salvation Army.

Families must bring photo identification, a social security card, birth certificate, insurance card, school registration, proof of residency, and proof of all monthly household income. The program is open for children from birth to 16 years old. Salvation Army Administrator Lisa Roberson says they are doing the toy shop again. Kids will choose a toy themselves rather than receiving bags of toys.

“Our parents that have been coming in this year, they’re just grateful,” said Roberson. “We’ve heard stories about how they’ve lost a job and they didn’t know how they would provide so we’re just very excited to be able to provide this.”

The Salvation Army is accepting toy donations. You can drop them off at the Salvation Army office in Branson or numerous red barrels throughout the community. There is also a Walmart online registry you can access to buy gifts. CLICK HERE.

