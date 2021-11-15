Springfield businessman announces run for open Missouri State Senate seat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield businessman announced he is running for State Senate.

Brian Gelner will run for the Republican nomination for Missouri’s 20th District. The district covers both Greene and Christian Counties. State Senator Eric Burlison announced he will run for the Republican nomination for the 7th Congressional District.

Gelner considers himself a constitutional conservative. He serves as owner and executive of Heart of American Beverage and the president of Crown Distributing. Gelner says he will bring the understanding of the private sector to Jefferson City. He also says as a dad, he will make bold, long-term decisions that leave a more functional and accountable government for our children.

“I’m worried about the direction of our country today and I’m tired of career politicians who care more about special interests and advancing their own political ambitions than they do about the next generation,” said Gelner. “To solve the problems we face, we need citizen legislators–not career politicians–who take time away from their everyday lives and careers, to serve their community and state. I am running for State Senate as a dad who wants to make sure my kids inherit a safer and stronger country, and as a small businessman with real-world experience and common-sense, conservative principles.”

Gelner is a graduate of Kickapoo High School and the University of Tulsa with a degree in accounting. He and his wife, Missy, live in southwest Springfield with their two young children. He is an Eagle Scout and currently serves as a scout leader and treasurer for Troop 239, where his son is a member.

Springfield House member Curtis Trent announced his run for the open seat in September.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.