Advertisement

Springfield businessman announces run for open Missouri State Senate seat

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield businessman announced he is running for State Senate.

Brian Gelner will run for the Republican nomination for Missouri’s 20th District. The district covers both Greene and Christian Counties. State Senator Eric Burlison announced he will run for the Republican nomination for the 7th Congressional District.

Gelner considers himself a constitutional conservative. He serves as owner and executive of Heart of American Beverage and the president of Crown Distributing. Gelner says he will bring the understanding of the private sector to Jefferson City. He also says as a dad, he will make bold, long-term decisions that leave a more functional and accountable government for our children.

“I’m worried about the direction of our country today and I’m tired of career politicians who care more about special interests and advancing their own political ambitions than they do about the next generation,” said Gelner. “To solve the problems we face, we need citizen legislators–not career politicians–who take time away from their everyday lives and careers, to serve their community and state. I am running for State Senate as a dad who wants to make sure my kids inherit a safer and stronger country, and as a small businessman with real-world experience and common-sense, conservative principles.”

Gelner is a graduate of Kickapoo High School and the University of Tulsa with a degree in accounting. He and his wife, Missy, live in southwest Springfield with their two young children. He is an Eagle Scout and currently serves as a scout leader and treasurer for Troop 239, where his son is a member.

Springfield House member Curtis Trent announced his run for the open seat in September.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger opens new Missouri restaurant Monday, several more planned in KC area
Springfield-Branson National Airport launching new flights to Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida
The fiery crash happened at the Express Mart near North Glenstone and I-44 around 7:30 a.m.
Driver slams into a gas pump at a convenience store in north Springfield
Officer-involved shooting near Battlefield Mall
Shot park ranger identified from exchange of gunfire in south Springfield involving suspect, two officers
One killed, five hurt from overnight shooting in Columbia, Mo.; officer fatally shoots gunman

Latest News

Larry Dinwiddie appeared before a judge Monday afternoon in Marshfield.
Judge accepts plea deal in death of woman stuffed in freezer in Marshfield, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las...
For all their ills, the Chiefs are back on top of AFC West
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances by midweek
PICTURES: St. Jude breaks ground on 2022 Dream Home