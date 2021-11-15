Advertisement

Teen pinned under car rescued by ‘Sopranos’ actor, TV crew

By WCBS Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - Actor William DeMeo and crew members filming the TV drama series “Gravesend” became real life heroes when they rescued a 14-year-old boy who got trapped under a car in a traffic accident.

Surveillance video shows a car jump the curb and crash last Monday evening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Gravesend. Right around the corner, the cast and crew of the Amazon Prime TV show bearing the neighborhood’s name was filming a scene.

DeMeo stars in the drama series. He is also known for playing Jason Molinaro on “The Sopranos.”

“We heard a really loud bang,” DeMeo said. “So, we ran, and this kid’s leg, we see his leg outside the car and he was screaming.”

A 14-year-old boy, who had been out walking his dog, was pinned underneath the vehicle.

“It was just like we’re shooting, and all of a sudden, it’s craziness. It was like a scene in a movie,” DeMeo said.

The boy’s mother soon arrived on scene and started trying to lift the car off her son, according to production assistant Evan Sumner. Several crew members joined together to help her.

“Just human instinct, we just chipped in and decided to help,” Sumner said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities say he is expected to recover.

“I’m very glad we were there because it was a side street, so there wasn’t that many people on the corner. He might’ve been under that car for a lot longer,” DeMeo said. “I can’t wait to see him and give him a hug and bring him on set when we start shooting again.”

The car’s driver, an 80-year-old woman, told police her brakes failed, and she lost control.

