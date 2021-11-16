Advertisement

Amazon announces reopening date for a fulfillment center in Republic, Mo.

Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.
Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A spokesperson with Amazon says it will reopen its fulfillment center in Republic on Thursday.

The center closed in late October because of mold. Crews have been working to clean the mold since then.

Amazon paid its workers throughout the closure. The company said the closure did not impact the footprint of the online business.

The Amazon Fulfillment Center opened in August. The warehouse is a shipping site for Amazon. The company hoped to employ some 2,000 employees at the fulfillment center.

