Baxter County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside business

JORDAN, Ark. (KY3) - The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Jordan area.

Deputies responded Monday afternoon to a business in the 8000 block of State Highway 177 South after a 911 caller claimed a man had been shot. Emergency crews airlifted the man, 42, to a Springfield hospital.

Investigators say the shooter and victim are related. There is a court order in place against the victim because of prior incidents. Investigators say the shooter claimed he was defending himself in the altercation.

The case remains under investigation.

