Census Bureau names Wright County city as its “Center of Population” for U.S.

Courtesy: City of Hartville, Mo.
Courtesy: City of Hartville, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Census Bureau named Hartville as its new center of population for the U.S.

The newly calculated population center is based on the 2020 Census population of 331.4 million. Every 10 years, since the first census in 1790, the Census Bureau has calculated the “center of population,” which is a point at where an imaginary, flat, weightless, and rigid map of the United States would balance perfectly if everyone were of identical weight. This point represents the average location of where people in the United States live.

Based on the 2020 Census redistricting data released September 16, the center of the population (as of Census Day, April 1, 2020) is located about 15 miles from Hartville.

Hartville’s population is 600.

