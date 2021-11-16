Advertisement

FBI searches for ‘John Doe 45′ in child exploitation investigation

The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a...
The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a sexual exploitation investigation involving an infant.(FBI)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The FBI’s Crimes Against Children division is looking for “John Doe 45,” an unknown man who may have critical information on the identity of an infant victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

A video depicting John Doe 45 is believed to have been produced between January 2019 and April 2019, the FBI said in a nationwide news release Tuesday.

He is described as a white male with brown hair, a mustache and a beard. He is likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

John Doe 45 could be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children investigator at a local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fiery crash happened at the Express Mart near North Glenstone and I-44 around 7:30 a.m.
Driver slams into a gas pump at a convenience store in north Springfield
Waynesville Middle School
Waynesville, Mo. student, parent upset over incident at middle school
Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger Robert Bridges
Wounded Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger hospitalized days after shootout
Brian Gelner will run for the Republican nomination for Missouri’s 20th District.
Springfield businessman announces run for open Missouri State Senate seat
Crash kills 2 drivers in West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

The Christmas season arrived at Park Central Square in downtown Springfield.
Mayor’s Christmas tree arrives in downtown Springfield
Mayor’s Christmas tree arrives in downtown Springfield
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Lottery may determine whether federal vaccine mandate is thrown out
Judge Timothy Walmsley said Monday he will not single out individuals in the stands during the...
Judge responds to defense's objections to Jesse Jackson's presence