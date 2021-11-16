Food banks and pantries across the Ozarks notice an impact from supply chain issues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holidays are a busy time for food banks and pantries because more families are in need of supplies, but the high prices are making an impact on organizations here in the Ozarks.

The Ozark Food Harvest said pre-pandemic one in six kids and one in seven adults were facing food insecurities. Now it’s one in five children and one in six adults. Spokesperson Jordan Browning said the non-profit provides food for more than 200 agencies across Southwest Missouri.

Browning said the Ozark Food Harvest is noticing a price increase for a lot of items. A truckload of tuna would cost up to $40,000. Now it’s costing $70,000. He said not only has the price of food increased but the demand here in Southwest Missouri has too.

”That demand has increased, which has made us have to increase our distribution to meet that demand,” said Browning. “Just within the past few years we actually went from distributing 18.5 million meals per year to 23 million meals in the past year. That’s our biggest jump that we have ever had at our organization.”

A Christian County food pantry called Least of These does too. Executive Director Christy Carter said their strategy is to keep a three month supply at all times to ensure Least of These can provide meals for families except sourcing certain products has been a challenge.

“We’re having a hard time getting meat right now and fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Carter. “We’re able to give out fresh potatoes this year for Thanksgiving, which is huge.”

Carter said last week the food pantry was able to get fresh produce for the first time in months. She said when the delivery truck dropped off potatoes, bananas and more it felt like Christmas morning.

When the pandemic hi the non-profit began supplying food three months out. Carter said Least of These was able to get turkeys for Thanksgiving, but a holiday staple is off the table this year.

”We were unable to purchase pies this year for our families,” said Carter. “We’ve given pies out in the past for Thanksgiving. Pies were going to cost us over $5,000 just for pies in the month of November. We made a decision as an agency to provide a different kind of dessert. Families will now receive a cake mix and some frosting instead of a pie. We just felt that it was important to utilize those dollars in different places.”

Least of These provides a week worth of meals each month for families in Christian County. Carter said food insecurity rates are increasing in the county, which means they’re feeding more people and donations are needed now more than ever.

Both organizations said volunteers are needed. The Ozark Food Harvest sorts out 98,000 pounds of food per week. Browning and Carter encourage those donating money rather than food because every $1 donated can source $10 worth of groceries.

