Advertisement

Kansas City beats Missouri by 14, earns 80-66 upset win

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Kansas City won 80-66. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. combined to score 48 points and Kansas City upset in-state rival Missouri for the second straight time, beating the Tigers 80-66 on Monday night.

Kansas City won its first game against a Power Five member since beating Mississippi State in 2015 and third-year KC coach Billy Donlon’s first win over a Power Five opponent. Coming into the game the Roos had lost 15 straight games to Power Five teams. Then known as the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the Roos beat Missouri in their last meeting, 69-61 on Nov. 14, 2014.

The Roos grabbed the lead less than four minutes into the game on a layup by Nesbitt and never relinquished it, knocking down 11 of 23 shots from long range and 28 of 55 from the field (50.9%).

Gilyard knocked down 6 of 8 from 3-point range and 10 of 15 overall to score 28 points to lead Kansas City (1-2). Nesbitt added 20 points, dished four assists and collected three steals.

Kansas City entered after back-to-back losses to Minnesota and Iowa of the Big 10.

The Tigers committed 18 turnovers, was out-rebounded 32-30, and shot 24 of 51 from the field, but just 4 of 14 from distance. Kobe Brown had 20 points to lead Missouri (1-1). Ronnie DeGray III added 14 points off the bench.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fiery crash happened at the Express Mart near North Glenstone and I-44 around 7:30 a.m.
Driver slams into a gas pump at a convenience store in north Springfield
Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger Robert Bridges
Wounded Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger hospitalized days after shootout
Waynesville Middle School
Waynesville, Mo. student, parent upset over incident at middle school
Brian Gelner will run for the Republican nomination for Missouri’s 20th District.
Springfield businessman announces run for open Missouri State Senate seat
Crash kills 2 drivers in West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

FILE -Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena watches his home run against the Houston Astros during...
Ex-Springfield Cardinals, Rays OF Arozarena, Reds 2B India earn Rookie of Year honors
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las...
For all their ills, the Chiefs are back on top of AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) catches a touchdown pass over Las Vegas...
Mahomes’ 5 TD passes lead Chiefs past Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks off against the Las Vegas Raiders during...
PICTURES: Chiefs vs. Raiders