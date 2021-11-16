Law enforcement escorts wounded Springfield-Greene County Parks ranger to home for recovery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors released a Springfield-Greene County Park Board ranger injured in a shootout with a man on Thursday night in south Springfield.

Ranger Robert Bridges, 52, will recover from his wounds at his home. Law enforcement from around the area escorted him to his home Tuesday.

Ranger Robert Bridges, 52, will recover from his wounds at his home. (KY3)

Police say Ranger Bridges was providing backup to Springfield Police Department officers Seth Rynio, 21, fired several shots and struck him. Police say Rynio was intoxicated after causing a disturbance at a nearby pub. Investigators say Bridges’ Kevlar duty vest probably saved his life.

“I owe a lot of people a lot. I love all of you. Thank you so much.” Ranger Robert Bridges briefly thanked the crowd before he left Cox South to head back home. A few in the crowd yelled back, “you are loved, Robert.” @kytv @ksprnews pic.twitter.com/i68UI4rot2 — Michael Van Schoik (@MichaelVan_KY3) November 16, 2021

Ranger Bridges is part of a seven-person staff. He has served as a park ranger for about a year and a half, with 17 years of previous law enforcement experience. Springfield-Greene County Park Rangers are law enforcement officers, commissioned through the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and dispatched through 911. Park Rangers have jurisdiction in both the city and county, not limited to parks. While on patrol, rangers often provide backup to officers with Springfield Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, area School Resource officers, Springfield-Branson National Airport Police, and other agencies within Greene County.

