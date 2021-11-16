Advertisement

Law enforcement escorts wounded Springfield-Greene County Parks ranger to home for recovery

Ranger Robert Bridges, 52, will recover from his wounds at his home.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors released a Springfield-Greene County Park Board ranger injured in a shootout with a man on Thursday night in south Springfield.

Ranger Robert Bridges, 52, will recover from his wounds at his home. Law enforcement from around the area escorted him to his home Tuesday.

Police say Ranger Bridges was providing backup to Springfield Police Department officers Seth Rynio, 21, fired several shots and struck him. Police say Rynio was intoxicated after causing a disturbance at a nearby pub. Investigators say Bridges’ Kevlar duty vest probably saved his life. 

Springfield-Greene County Park Rangers are law enforcement officers, commissioned through the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and dispatched through 911. Park Rangers have jurisdiction in both the city and county, not limited to parks. While on patrol, rangers often provide backup to officers with Springfield Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, area School Resource officers, Springfield-Branson National Airport Police, and other agencies within Greene County.

Ranger Bridges is part of a seven-person staff. He has served as a park ranger for about a year and a half, with 17 years of previous law enforcement experience. Springfield-Greene County Park Rangers are law enforcement officers, commissioned through the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and dispatched through 911. Park Rangers have jurisdiction in both the city and county, not limited to parks. While on patrol, rangers often provide backup to officers with Springfield Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, area School Resource officers, Springfield-Branson National Airport Police, and other agencies within Greene County.

