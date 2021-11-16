Mayor’s Christmas tree arrives in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Christmas season arrived at Park Central Square in downtown Springfield.

A Springfield family donated the 25-foot-tall blue spruce. Crews placed the city’s Christmas tree into place. They will decorate it for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony Saturday at 7 p.m. on KY3.

KY3′s Paul Adler and Maria Neider will host the special. The lineup includes acts from the Springfield Little Theatre, Ozarks Regional Opera, Springfield Ballet, Springfield Symphony, as well as area performers. The Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show event serves as the kickoff for the annual Festival of Lights, coordinated by the Downtown Springfield Association and Downtown Community Improvement District.

