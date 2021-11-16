A mission to preserve the Jim Stafford Theater guitar-marquee is in the works in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Former Jim Stafford intern Matt Bailey and Branson resident Marshall Howden teamed up to raise funds to purchase the giant guitar marquee on the sold Stafford Theatre.

Bailey and Howden say the goal is to create a Branson show musuem with murals, brochures, and even other marquees that have come down over the years. This will allow visitors to walk right up to the marquee, take pictures, and experience an important piece of Branson’s history.

“There is a picture of me standing across the street over there at six years old doing the classic Jim Stafford pose,” said Matt Bailey. “I never thought in my wildest dreams I would be an owner of that signage up there.”

Bailey’s connection to the theatre dates back to high school when he interned for Jim Stafford.

”I essentially lived at this theatre, I was here every single day,” Bailey said.

Branson Mayor’s Ambassador to shows, Marshall Howden, says Bailey was one of the first to call him about getting the marquee.

”They were saying we need to capture this sign and preserve it for our future,” Howden said.

They quickly got to work raising $600, which covered about half the cost of the sign. The two then paid the remaining amount themselves, finally securing what they call “the crown jewel of Branson.”

Howden says after the guitar is removed they plan to move it down the strip to the Route 76 Ticket Center.

“What we would really like to do is next year have a Jim Stafford Day and unveil it, have him come up here and stand next to the sign,” said Howden.

”Every picture of the strip you ever see starts here with Stafford and Hughes Brothers going on up the strip this way and we could not let that meet the wrecking ball,” said Bailey.

The marquee was supposed to come down Tuesday but has been pushed back another week. The theatre is set to be demolished before the end of the year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.