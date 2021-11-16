Advertisement

Missouri State senator from Sullivan announces bid for U.S. Senate

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SULLIVAN, Mo. (KY3) - An eastern Missouri state senator announced he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Dave Schatz of Sullivan, Mo. serves as the senate pro tem.

Senator David Schatz, a Republican, represents the 26th Senatorial District. He was elected to the Senate during the November 2014 general election. He had previously served two terms in the Missouri House of Representatives, where he was elected to his first two-year term in November 2010.

Schatz also runs a family business in Sullivan.

He joins a crowded field to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt. His challengers include former Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey.

