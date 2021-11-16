Springfield city leaders approve retention pay for fire, police & health dept. workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council approved retention pay for police, fire, and workers in the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The increase totals $6,000 per city worker. The city will spread out the money over the next three years. The total cost for the city is around $6 million. The unions representing fire and police will have the ultimate say about distribution.

A large part of the money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.