Springfield officials say resuming neighborhood watches after pandemic slowdown is key to reducing area crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday night a group of citizens representing the Roundtree and Delaware neighborhoods in south-central Springfield spoke to the city council about their safety concerns.

Their worries were exacerbated by the shocking news a week earlier when a 30-year-old New York woman visiting family in Springfield was assaulted while walking in the Roundtree neighborhood by another woman in what police would later determine was a case of mistaken identity.

The assurances from authorities the incident was a random act with no threat to the community left some residents even more emotionally troubled.

“I will tell you that some of our neighbors were a little frustrated by the ‘nothing to worry about’ message,” said Mike Brothers, one of the speakers at the council meeting. “It can add to the turmoil. You understand police can’t put out every detail but an assault is an assault. It might have been a case of mistaken identity but a person was attacked at random and that’s very disconcerting.”

The victim’s aunt also spoke at the council meeting.

“In an area frequently full of pedestrians and children my niece was savagely assaulted while walking on a street that my young children use frequently,” she said. “We want to partner with the city in helping create safer spaces. But we do not feel safe.”

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams and Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said they appreciated the public comments.

“We are mad at crime,” McClure said. “And we want our community to be mad at crime.”

“I’m always encouraged when citizens get involved,” Williams added. “We preach that. We want that engagement and too often we don’t get that.”

Both men pointed out that the problem isn’t just limited to the Roundtree and Delaware neighborhoods.

“Is crime in the Roundtree-Delaware neighborhood any worse than anywhere else?” Williams said. “It’s not. In some ways, it’s a lot better. But it’s not new that crime is up. It’s not new that violent crime is up. It has been for the last couple of years.”

“This is a community-wide issue,” McClure said.

And the answer?

More citizen involvement, something that took a hit during the pandemic as did the number of police officers on the streets.

“We’re down almost 50 officers and that’s a struggle,” Williams explained. “We can’t do what we want to do and what we should do. But even if we were fully staffed we would still need the involvement of the community.”

“Unfortunately coming out of the pandemic citizen engagement and police engagement in the community was one of the things that suffered,” McClure said. “So I want to encourage reinstitution of the neighborhood watches in each of our neighborhoods.”

“The fact that we couldn’t meet with people face-to-face and the neighborhood associations quit meeting really hampered our efforts to impact neighborhood crime problems,” Williams added. “But if you’re ready to start meeting again we’re ready to start meeting with you. There are 170,000 people in Springfield. I’ve got 350 officers. So there are a lot more eyes out there to see a problem and then call us to help resolve them.”

“I think the only way we’re going to change the trajectory of this is to have all of us working together,” Brothers said. “I do think that people watching out for one another whether it’s called Neighborhood Watch or whether it’s your Facebook page or just communicating or knowing people, keeping an eye out and trusting your gut is the answer.”

Williams also pointed out the public can monitor crime in their neighborhoods by going to the Springfield Police Department’s website(www.springfieldmo.gov/171/Police...then go to “Information” and under that listing “Crime Mapping”).

“For over four years we’ve had a crime mapping service on our website,” Chief Williams said. “People can map out their neighborhood, they can ask for weekly or monthly reports or track particular types of crimes. Everything that’s happened in the last year is available. So if you want to find out what’s going on in your neighborhood without us coming to tell you, you can go in there and map it out yourself.”

