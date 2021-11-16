Springfield Public Schools expands before and after-school program to focus on learning loss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public School District offers the before and after-school SHINE Program. It provides educational activities for K-8 children to address learning loss among students disproportionately affected by the coronavirus and school closures, including low-income students, children with disabilities, English Learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, and children and youth in foster care.

Aaron and Treneicia Porter’s daughter and son both go to Westport Elementary.

The after-school program allows someone to help them with their homework, which is crucial.

“Our son is autistic and so he’s not very much a talker,” Treneicia Porter says. “He’s more of a mute and so the fact that he’s been going to the after-school program, he’s been interacting with other kids his age and it’s been so wonderful to see him grow emotionally.”

Especially, because of the learning loss during the pandemic.

“Not having a babysitter, especially with both of us working it’s kind of hard,” Treneicia Porter says. “That basically restricted us from being interactive so when they opened the school back up and I enrolled both of them, it was just a whole new game-changer.”

Shine is a before and after-school program for K-8 students within SPS. Director of Elementary Learning, Mike Methvin, says those years are key to a child’s success in the classroom. That’s why the program now offers academic support.

“The importance of building a strong foundation of literacy and numeracy,” Methvin says. “Certainly missing out on opportunities to connect with their teachers is a huge focus for us.”

This comes after the city council approved amending the park board budget, giving $294,450 of grant funds from the board of education for Springfield School District R-12′s Expansion of Service for Wrap Around Care Program for youth attending elementary and middle schools. It was made possible by $3.4 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds, to be used in and as part of Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s SPARC Before and After-School Programs.

The district partners with the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, the Dream Center, and the Park Board.

“Part of this partnership allowed our four wraparound providers to add staff that is focused just on academic support and those academic coordinators spend time working with students and actually have partnered with the district to make sure that what they’re providing is aligned to our district curriculum,” Methvin says.

Students who get free or reduced lunch are eligible for scholarships to the program. Methvin says it’s key that all students have access.

“We know that students who have a safe place to go after school and get an opportunity to get a warm meal after school is gonna be set up for success the next day,” Methvin says.

The Porter family took advantage of that opportunity.

“I don’t actually have to pay for before or after school, which makes it a lot easier on me,” Treneicia Porter says. “I can take any of the extra funds I have and just go have fun with them or buy something that they want.”

For questions regarding SHINE, contact your school’s SHINE Partner.

