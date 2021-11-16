Springfield school resource officers say yes to unionize

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield school resource officers and dispatchers voted on Tuesday to join the Springfield National Education Association and the Missouri National Education Association unions.

The decision allows them to bargain for working conditions and salaries. A union representative says it’s too early to say what their priorities are. A union representative says this decision will impact safety in our schools.

“It will have a direct effect on our school resource officers’ safety as well as our students’ safety,” Melissa Albright of the MNEA. “They are the ones out in our schools working directly with our children and they know the resources that they need. And a way of collective bargaining is to reach a mutual agreement to get those resources that will directly affect our children.”

The Springfield School Board would have to approve the vote.

