Advertisement

Springfield school resource officers say yes to unionize

Springfield Police Services/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police Services/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield school resource officers and dispatchers voted on Tuesday to join the Springfield National Education Association and the Missouri National Education Association unions.

The decision allows them to bargain for working conditions and salaries. A union representative says it’s too early to say what their priorities are. A union representative says this decision will impact safety in our schools.

“It will have a direct effect on our school resource officers’ safety as well as our students’ safety,” Melissa Albright of the MNEA. “They are the ones out in our schools working directly with our children and they know the resources that they need. And a way of collective bargaining is to reach a mutual agreement to get those resources that will directly affect our children.”

The Springfield School Board would have to approve the vote.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fiery crash happened at the Express Mart near North Glenstone and I-44 around 7:30 a.m.
Driver slams into a gas pump at a convenience store in north Springfield
Waynesville Middle School
Waynesville, Mo. student, parent upset over incident at middle school
Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger Robert Bridges
Wounded Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger hospitalized days after shootout
Brian Gelner will run for the Republican nomination for Missouri’s 20th District.
Springfield businessman announces run for open Missouri State Senate seat
Crash kills 2 drivers in West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

Cold front arrives Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today, but a cold front tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Middle 70s today, much cooler tomorrow
The Christmas season arrived at Park Central Square in downtown Springfield.
Mayor’s Christmas tree arrives in downtown Springfield
Mayor’s Christmas tree arrives in downtown Springfield