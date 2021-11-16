Advertisement

Times Square is back open on New Year’s Eve — with proof of vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says crowds will once again fill Times Square this New Year’s Eve.

The mayor said Tuesday that proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person.

Jaclyn Bernstein of New York stands in confetti after the Times Square New Year's Eve ball...
Jaclyn Bernstein of New York stands in confetti after the Times Square New Year's Eve ball dropped, early Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Bernstein, an owner of an event planning company who said she has done no business during the coronavirus pandemic, was invited to the event as part of a much smaller crowd due to the ongoing pandemic.(Craig Ruttle | AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

De Blasio said the celebration will come back “full strength the way we love it.”

The president of the Times Square Alliance said all spectators aged 5 and older will be asked to show proof of full vaccination.

He said people who can’t be vaccinated because of a disability will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

