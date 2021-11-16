Advertisement

Times Square is back open on New Year’s Eve — with vax proof

FILE — Confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square, Jan. 1,...
FILE — Confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square, Jan. 1, 2017. Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)(Craig Ruttle | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says crowds will once again fill Times Square this New Year’s Eve.

The mayor said Tuesday that proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person. De Blasio said the celebration will come back “full strength the way we love it.”

The president of the Times Square Alliance said all spectators aged 5 and over will be asked to show proof of full vaccination. He said people who can’t be vaccinated because of a disability will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fiery crash happened at the Express Mart near North Glenstone and I-44 around 7:30 a.m.
Driver slams into a gas pump at a convenience store in north Springfield
Waynesville Middle School
Waynesville, Mo. student, parent upset over incident at middle school
Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger Robert Bridges
Wounded Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger hospitalized days after shootout
Brian Gelner will run for the Republican nomination for Missouri’s 20th District.
Springfield businessman announces run for open Missouri State Senate seat
Crash kills 2 drivers in West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

The Christmas season arrived at Park Central Square in downtown Springfield.
Mayor’s Christmas tree arrives in downtown Springfield
Mayor’s Christmas tree arrives in downtown Springfield
Courtesy: City of Hartville, Mo.
Census Bureau names Wright County city as its “Center of Population” for U.S.
Sen. Schatz/Missouri State Senate
Missouri State senator from Sullivan announces bid for U.S. Senate