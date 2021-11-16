Waynesville, Mo. student, parent upset over incident at middle school

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A parent and a student are speaking out after they say the student was assaulted by a teacher during school.

Caiden Hiracheta says the incident happened at school nearly two weeks ago. The student is a seventh-grader at Waynesville Middle School.

”He cornered me towards the doorway, in that classroom, didn’t say anything, grabbed me, and didn’t ask me to come with him or anything. He started pulling me towards his classroom, to the very back of his classroom. Still had not said anything or let me go and said did you do this to my chair? I said no,” said Hiracheta.

He told school administrators what happened. That’s when he says the teacher confronted him.

”He came up to me during another passing period and like got up in my face and said, ‘So you ratted on me?’”

Hiracheta’s mom, Melanie Hoffman, says the incident was caught on security video. She now wants more to be done to protect her son.

”It’s a little bit nerve-wracking to know that the teacher was so comfortable putting his hands on my child and open hallway. It scares me that what he would do behind closed doors,” said Hoffman.

KY3 reached out to the school for a statement. Due to this being a personnel matter, they could not give much information, but they did issue a statement.

“The district is aware of allegations being made; however, because it is a personnel matter, the district is very limited in what it can say. We can tell you, however, that the district always follows its policies and procedures when an allegation regarding misconduct is made against a staff member.”

The incident is currently being investigated by the police and the school.

