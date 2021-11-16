Advertisement

Waynesville, Mo. student, parent upset over incident at middle school

Waynesville Middle School
Waynesville Middle School(ky3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A parent and a student are speaking out after they say the student was assaulted by a teacher during school.

Caiden Hiracheta says the incident happened at school nearly two weeks ago. The student is a seventh-grader at Waynesville Middle School.

”He cornered me towards the doorway, in that classroom, didn’t say anything, grabbed me, and didn’t ask me to come with him or anything. He started pulling me towards his classroom, to the very back of his classroom. Still had not said anything or let me go and said did you do this to my chair? I said no,” said Hiracheta.

He told school administrators what happened. That’s when he says the teacher confronted him.

”He came up to me during another passing period and like got up in my face and said, ‘So you ratted on me?’”

Hiracheta’s mom, Melanie Hoffman, says the incident was caught on security video. She now wants more to be done to protect her son.

”It’s a little bit nerve-wracking to know that the teacher was so comfortable putting his hands on my child and open hallway. It scares me that what he would do behind closed doors,” said Hoffman.

KY3 reached out to the school for a statement. Due to this being a personnel matter, they could not give much information, but they did issue a statement.

“The district is aware of allegations being made; however, because it is a personnel matter, the district is very limited in what it can say. We can tell you, however, that the district always follows its policies and procedures when an allegation regarding misconduct is made against a staff member.”

The incident is currently being investigated by the police and the school.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger opens new Missouri restaurant Monday, several more planned in KC area
The fiery crash happened at the Express Mart near North Glenstone and I-44 around 7:30 a.m.
Driver slams into a gas pump at a convenience store in north Springfield
Springfield-Branson National Airport launching new flights to Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida
One killed, five hurt from overnight shooting in Columbia, Mo.; officer fatally shoots gunman
Officer-involved shooting near Battlefield Mall
Shot park ranger identified from exchange of gunfire in south Springfield involving suspect, two officers

Latest News

Driver slams into a gas pump at a convenience store in north Springfield
A parent and a student are speaking out over an incident that happened.
Waynesville parent and student speak out over incident at school
Near record warmth is forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near Record Highs Tuesday
Baxter County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside business