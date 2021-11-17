Advertisement

5-year-old dies in Dallas County after truck knocked out of gear strikes him

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a five-year-old who crashed a truck after knocking it out of gear.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon off of Downy Road northwest of Eldridge in Dallas County.

Investigators say the truck was parked on a hill in a private field. They say the boy knocked the manual transmission into neutral. The truck then rolled down the hill, ejecting the boy out of the driver-side door. The truck struck the boy. The child died at the scene.

