Branson, Mo. Public Works Department holds annual winter weather training Wednesday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson drivers may have seen snow plows and salt spreaders on the road Wednesday.

The mock snow event gave city drivers a chance to practice snow routes and safety procedures before winter weather makes its way to the Ozarks.

Branson Public Works Operations Manager Ben Stabo says Branson typically sees more ice than snow, and the hills and curves create more challenges for drivers.

“We have to use chains for our hills,” said Stabo. “We have to spread different types of materials depending on what’s falling and what the temperatures are.”

Last winter there were four weather events.

“We spread about 500 tons of material and crews drove about 15,000 miles in those four events,” Stabo said.

The city has two salt barns that when full have a total of 1,200 tons of material including salt, rock chips, and mixed material. Typically crews use deicing salt, but they also have other mixtures to give them extra power when temperatures drop extremely low.

“We have the ability to mix beat juice and salt brine as well as calcium chloride if needed,” Stabo said.

Stabo says based upon persimmon seeds they are expecting a snowy winter.

The best advice he can give to drivers during snow events is to stay off the roads until they’ve been treated

“Give us time to get them safe, get some material down and let it start working before they venture out to complete their errands for the day,” said Stabo.

He says despite many supply shortages across the country they are not experiencing any salt shortages at this time.

