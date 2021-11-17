BREAKING NEWS: Dallas County sheriff confirms body found on James Phelps’ property as Cassidy Rainwater; murder charges filed

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County sheriff says DNA tests performed on a body found on the property of James Phelps confirm the death of Cassidy Rainwater.

The Dallas County prosecutor on Wednesday filed new first-degree murder charges against James Phelps and Timothy Norton for Rainwater’s death. The prosecutor also charged them with the abandonment of a corpse. They each faced kidnapping charges in Rainwater’s disappearance.

Cassidy Rainwater (KY3)

KY3 News first broke the news of the kidnapping in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

According to detectives, Rainwater had been staying with Phelps while she got on her feet. Investigators say Phelps claims she had left in the middle of the night at the end of July and he had not seen her since then. Detectives searched the area for several days.

A judge had scheduled a court appearance for Phelps on November 19.

