Camden County man accused of forging emails from a doctor to get out of court date

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man faces forgery charges for sending a fake email to get out of a court date.

Eric William Sutton, 55, of Roach, Mo. faces three counts of forgery.

Investigators say on three separate dates last summer, Sutton sent emails claiming to be from a doctor to get out of a court date. The fake emails asked the court to excuse Sutton for a ‘broken nose and lacerations.’ The fake emails also explained Sutton was ‘scheduled for surgery.’ Investigators contacted the doctor who said they were fake.

Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham requested a no bond warrant for Sutton.

