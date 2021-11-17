Advertisement

Camden County man accused of forging emails from a doctor to get out of court date

Eric William Sutton, 55, of Roach, Mo. faces three counts of forgery.
Eric William Sutton, 55, of Roach, Mo. faces three counts of forgery.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man faces forgery charges for sending a fake email to get out of a court date.

Investigators say on three separate dates last summer, Sutton sent emails claiming to be from a doctor to get out of a court date. The fake emails asked the court to excuse Sutton for a ‘broken nose and lacerations.’ The fake emails also explained Sutton was ‘scheduled for surgery.’ Investigators contacted the doctor who said they were fake.

Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham requested a no bond warrant for Sutton.

