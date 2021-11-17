Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for woman accused of burglary and assault

Greene County court records show Kayla Alexander has pleaded guilty to car theft and drug possession.
By Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Kayla Danielle Alexander, 34 Charges: Burglary, drug possession, assault
Kayla Danielle Alexander, 34 Charges: Burglary, drug possession, assault(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Kayla Danielle Alexander. She’s charged with assault, second-degree burglary and drug possession in Greene County. Springfield police say the 34-year-old is also a suspect in car thefts and forgery cases.

Kayla Alexander is 5′07″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Alexander’s arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fiery crash happened at the Express Mart near North Glenstone and I-44 around 7:30 a.m.
Driver slams into a gas pump at a convenience store in north Springfield
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri’s Attorney General sues Springfield Public Schools over Sunshine Law violations concerning Critical Race Theory request; SPS responds
Waynesville Middle School
Waynesville, Mo. student, parent upset over incident at middle school
Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger Robert Bridges
Wounded Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger hospitalized days after shootout
Brian Gelner will run for the Republican nomination for Missouri’s 20th District.
Springfield businessman announces run for open Missouri State Senate seat

Latest News

Stone County Sheriff's Office captures procession with drone
Stone County Sheriff's Office captures drone video of Ranger Robert Bridges procession
According to newly released data, one chemical plant is to blame for the lifetime cancer risk...
On Your Side Investigation: People in small Ozarks town might have a greater risk of cancer, linked to chemical plant
On Your Side Investigation: People in small Ozarks town might have a greater risk of cancer, linked to chemical plant
Joseph Machabee.
St. Clair, Mo. County man charged with multiple counts of child molestation