CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for woman accused of burglary and assault

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Kayla Danielle Alexander, 34 Charges: Burglary, drug possession, assault (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Kayla Danielle Alexander. She’s charged with assault, second-degree burglary and drug possession in Greene County. Springfield police say the 34-year-old is also a suspect in car thefts and forgery cases.

Kayla Alexander is 5′07″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Alexander’s arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.