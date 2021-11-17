Advertisement

Mercy Hospital demonstrates winter car seat safety

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the colder temperatures that means it’s coat season. Before you strap your child in their car seat with their winter coat on, Mercy Hospital Springfield has a few safety tips.

Injury Prevention Specialist Becky Spain said if your child has a winter coat on and you strap them in their car seat you might think to loosen up the straps because of the extra layers. She said that’s incorrect, you want it just as tight.

Spain recommends that if you want your child to wear a winter coat while in the car seat to first adjust the harness on your child without the coat. Then put your child back into the car’s seat with their coat on. She said winter coats can be puffy or airy which gives an optical illusion of them being too tight.

“Those are just puffy coats,” said Spain. “There’s air in there. If you would be in a crash, it would compress against that, and then this would not be tight enough to hold this baby in position and could actually cause her to be hurt in a car crash by either bringing her head and her body more forward. She can actually even slip all the way out underneath and come out completely of the car seat.”

Spain said if you’re not comfortable with your child wearing their coat while being strapped in you can put the coat on backward outside of the harness or put blankets on top. She said to be cautious of the temperature inside the car. If your heat is on high and your child is bundled up it could cause them to overheat.

Spain said when adjusting the harness there shouldn’t be more than an inch of give on the strap. She said there are stations across the Ozarks where you can get your child’s car seat properly placed inside your car. To find your nearest station click here.

