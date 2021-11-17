Moms and Money: Springfield Conservation Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a beautiful time in the Ozarks.

“As anybody who walks around can see, we are in the peak of fall color here in Missouri,” said Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

As we layer up for the colder temperatures, Mother Nature is shedding hers.

“Think about it if we wore the same clothes every day for a year,” said Skalicky. “By the time you get to fall, those clothes would be pretty tattered and worn out. Same thing with leaves.”

We joined Skalicky for a walk through the three miles of trails at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center.

“Luckily with fall color, there are many other places you can go to find it,” said Skalicky. “For example, the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area near Branson is another Missouri Department of Conservation Area.”

Skalicky also said people enjoying the fall foliage need to be careful this time of year.

“It’s also Missouri’s firearms deer season. It’s the biggest hunting event of the year. So some of your state forest areas, some of your outlier conservation areas will have a lot of deer hunters,” said Skalicky.

Many people won’t need to travel fall to appreciate the fall colors before they’re gone

“The big advice I give is to look for mature trees,” said Skalicky. “What you’re looking for, if you’re in town, is where parks or cemeteries and have those older mature trees.”

Skalicky says high winds and rain will make the leaves fall off sooner, so be sure to get out while you can.

To learn more about visiting the Springfield Conservation Nature Center click here.

Some other places to see the fall foliage across the Ozarks are:

Maple Park Cemetery

Ha Ha Tonka State Park

Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield

